Two people suffer 'life-threatening injuries' after motorcycle collides with pickup truck

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The driver and passenger of a motorcycle are at UT Medical Center with life-threatening injuries after colliding with a pickup truck on Monday afternoon.

A little before 5:00 p.m., officers responded to reports of a motorcycle crash at the intersection of Highland Drive and Jenkins Road.

Upon arrival, authorities found the driver of the motorcycle lying in the roadway. The motorcycle's passenger was ejected and landed inside the bed of the pickup truck they crashed into.

Both driver and passenger of the motorcycle were transported to UTER with life-threatening injuries.

The driver and only occupant of the pickup truck were not injured.

The investigation is on-going, but authorities said speed does seem to have been a contributing factor in the crash.