KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Two people were seriously injured during Labor Day weekend on Tennessee's lakes.

Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency said one person was injured on Douglas Lake but did not release the location of the other injury.

The condition is not yet known of either individual involved in the injuries.

TWRA said there were also three property-related damages that occurred over the weekend. One was on Cherokee Lake, another was on Norris Lake and the last on Fort Loudoun Lake.

The latter incident resulted in the boat that caught fire and sank at Vol Navy docks on Saturday.

Additionally, there have been five BUI arrests made across the state. Norris Lake was the site for three of these arrests, TWRA said.

There have also been numerous citations for reckless driving on the lake, as well as several children under the age of 12 not wearing life jackets.

