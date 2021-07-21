Two taken to hospital after vehicle catches fire after crash on Tazewell Pike

According to preliminary information from KPD, two vehicles collided and one of them caught fire

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Two people were sent to the hospital after a fiery crash on Tazewell Pike Wednesday morning.

The crash was reported at 7:53 a.m. on the I-640 entrance ramp on Tazewell Pike.

According to preliminary information from KPD, two vehicles collided and one of them caught fire. Two people inside that car were taken to the hospital with unknown injuries.

Emergency officials have cleared the scene of the accident and the road is back open.