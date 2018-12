KNOX CO. — Two Knoxville teens are in custody tonight after being charged with first degree murder.

Sean Longmire, 18, and Elijah Dozard, 19, have both been charged with first degree murder. Their bond is set at $1 million.

Both men have been charged with additional drug charges.

They are charged in the Halloween night killing of Bryson McGrath.

