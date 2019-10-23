KODAK, Tenn. — Two teenagers are dead after they crashed while being pursued by Sevier County deputies late Tuesday night, according to THP.

Sevier Co. Sheriff Ron Seals said two deputies spotted a vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed just before 11 p.m. on Douglas Dam Road in Kodak.

The deputies turned around to follow the vehicle and attempted to catch up, though Seals said they were only able to see "tail lights from the great distance" before they lost sight of the vehicle.

One of the deputies thought the vehicle had turned onto Pollard Road, so they checked out the area and found debris and a damaged gate which led to the French Broad River.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol was called in to investigate. A THP spokesperson said a 19-year-old man and a 17-year-old female were killed.

No further information has been released.