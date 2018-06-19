Two teens died in what authorities are now calling an accidental drowning at Cherokee Lake Tuesday evening, according to the Hamblen County Sheriff's Office.

Authorities identified the two teens as 15-year-old Kaleigh Ramirez and 16-year-old Nelson Chilel-Ramirez. Both were from different parts of Morristown.

Authorities said they were called to Evergreen Cove at the lake for a reported drowning around 5:30 p.m.

When they arrived, they learned two people went into the water and did not come out, according to Lt. David Cribley with the Hamblen County Sheriff's Office.

Crews pulled the body of one victim from the water at around 6:30 p.m. The second body was found around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday, according to the sheriff's office.

Authorities said no foul play is suspected. Authorities initially believed the two were boyfriend and girlfriend, however, the sheriff's department said Wednesday it's unsure if that is true.

According to the sheriff's office, Kaleigh was in the water and "kept backing up" until she was in over her head and began to struggle.

Nelson reportedly jumped in to help her before he died.

Several different agencies responded to assist with the search.

