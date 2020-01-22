Two bills filed in Nashville are pushing to pay college athletes.

The first, Senate Bill 1636, would prohibit schools from preventing student athletes to use their own names and faces to earn money. It would allow them to have endorsements or sell gear with their names and faces.

The sponsors of the plan said it would help colleges recruit new athletes and allow them to capitalize on their hard work.

"The NCAA has been making billions of dollars off our college athletes for years and it's time for this to end because those athletes don't get one dime of that money," Sen. Brian Kelsey (R-Germantown) said.

The second bill, House Bill 1710, calls for creating a grant for student athletes. It would take 1% of the athletics earnings from Division I colleges and put it into a trust fund.

When they graduate, athletes who are unable to go pro could apply for a grant up to $50,000.

Alphonso Harvey, a former Vanderbilt football player, said a grant like that could have helped him transition into a career after college.

"You go from playing in front of millions to the reality of life," he said.

The bill's sponsors said they have gotten mixed reactions from various colleges and universities in Tennessee.

"I hope we can get behind this. I hope the universities will understand why we’re doing it and that it’s the right thing to do,” Rep. Antonio Parkinson (D-Memphis) said.

The NCAA issued a statement that said, in part, the organization agrees changes are needed to continue to support student-athletes, but improvements need to happen on a national level.

