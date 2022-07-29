KPD: 169 stolen guns reported this year, significantly more compared to last year

KPD reported 169 stolen guns on July 26, 2022. At that point last year, 100 guns were stolen in Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — In July 2022, the Knoxville Police Department reported 169 guns stolen in the city, an increase of 69 guns over the previous year. Eighty-six of those guns were stolen from cars, KPD spokesperson Scott Erland said.

KPD said they recovered 36 stolen firearms this year, 25 of them from car burglaries.

Several of those were used in violent crimes, Erland said. Some of the ways authorities recovered the guns are listed below.

A gun reported stolen on Central Avenue in February was recovered two days later in Chattanooga on a call about shots being fired.

A gun reported stolen from a car on White Avenue was recovered by Chattanooga police in a stolen car, and the police arrested four juveniles.

A gun reported stolen in Knoxville in June was recovered by Oak Ridge Police who recovered a stolen car.

A gun reported stolen from a car in Knoxville in July was recovered after someone allegedly shot themselves in the leg.

Erland said although not every stolen gun is recovered, and weapons used in crimes usually aren't recovered, this is a snapshot of how stolen guns are used in crimes.

Lt. Joshua Shaffer with the Knoxville Police Department said stolen guns are especially dangerous because they end up in the hands of criminals. He said it's common for criminals to use stolen cars and stolen guns because it doesn't connect them to the crime.

His advice for preventing firearms from ending up in the wrong hands is listed below.