Two small earthquakes trembled Tuesday afternoon west of Sevierville.

According to the U.S. Geological Survey, 2.2-magnitude and 1.7-magnitude earthquakes happened back-to-back around 1:30 p.m. EDT.

Both were recorded in the Slate Knobs area at Panther Creek Road and Zion Hill Road just north of Sevierville Road/U.S. 411.

Only a couple people reported to the USGS that they had felt either as of 4 p.m.

East Tennessee is within a relatively active seismic zone, and it's not out of the ordinary for multiple small quakes to tremble within minutes of each other -- particularly in areas along the foothills. In April 2019, three weak quakes were recorded within minutes of each other in Maryville.

