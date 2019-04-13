WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn — Two schools in Washington County, Tennessee tested positive with "unacceptable" levels of lead in the drinking water, according to Director Bill Flanary.

Positive traces of lead in the drinking water at Boones Creek Elementary School and West View Elementary School were discovered Thursday morning by an independent testing company.

Flanary says a task force within Central Office was formed immediately. Under state law, the district is required to notify parents within five days. Notifications were sent to parents within five hours of discovery, according to Flanary.

"By noon today, our maintenance department had shut down the water supply and actually removed the water fountains," Flanary. "We are making arrangements to bring in bottled water."

Food City donated 96 coolers to the Washington County school system, which will be distributed on Friday.

Since Boones Creek Elementary School uses a preparatory kitchen for student meals, the menu was changed to remove water from any food preparation.

The school system will now attempt to find the sources of lead in both Boones Creek Elementary School and West View Elementary School.

While schools are arranging to bring in bottled water, Flanary said it would help if parents sent their children to school with water, as well.