JOHNSON COUNTY, Tenn. — A two-year-old is fighting for her life, after being hit in the head by a stay bullet in Johnson County.

On Friday Mar. 15, two-year-old Ariel Salaices was in the backyard playing with her brother, when a bullet hit her in the head.

Her mother Christina Salaices said she fell off the slide, walked to the porch and then collapsed.

Christina says that's where her husband saw her and cradled her in his arms, applying pressure to her head.

Ariel was taken to East Tennessee Children's Hospital where doctors determined she was shot in the head.

Christina said Ariel came out of major surgery Sunday, where doctors removed part of her skull to allow her brain to swell. The bullet is still in her head, but she still has a chance to recover.

Christina said they are fighting for gun safety.

"You go to work, your kids are fine, they're at home playing outside in your own yard," she said. "We moved away from the city to get away from something like this...we lived in a rural area and this happened. So it can happen to anyone, anywhere, to anybody."

The Johnson County Sheriff's Office said the incident is under investigation.

It is unknown where the bullet came from or who did the shooting.