SEYMOUR, Tenn. — Two young children were rushed to the hospital after their mother found them in a bath tub.

According to the Seymour Volunteer Fire Department (SVFD), authorities were called to the residence on Greenfern Trail in Seymour just after 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

SVFD officials described the children as a baby and a toddler and said the mother was attempting to do CPR when they arrived.

The children were transported to the hospital in critical condition.

A spokesperson with the Blount County Sheriff's Office confirms investigators are at the scene investigating a possible "drowning incident." Ambulances from Knox, Blount, and Sevier counties responded to the incident.

