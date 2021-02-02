TWRA: 15-year-old dead after kayaking incident on Hiwassee River

The TWRA said that the 15-year-old boy was with a group of nine adults and eleven juveniles. They said he was last seen behind the group on a kayak.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency said that a 15-year-old boy was found unresponsive in the Hiwassee River Saturday, in the Quinn Springs area. He was later declared deceased at the Starr Regional Hospital.

Authorities said that the boy was last seen towards the back of a group with nine adults and eleven juveniles. They were in kayaks and tubes on a trip along the Hiwassee River, officials said. The boy had been on a sit-on-top kayak.

He was later found downriver, away from the kayak. It was later found against a large downed tree.

Authorities said that they are continuing to investigate the incident.