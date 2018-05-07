Tennessee Wildlife Resource Agency officers are still investigating holiday boating and non boating incidents including two fatalities on the Cumberland River and on Douglas Lake.

The agency reports four fatal boating accidents, three injury boat accidents, four BUI arrests and one non boat related drowning.

The Cumberland River accident happened near the Ashland City area claiming the life of a 39-year-old woman from White Bluff.

According to witness statements, she was attempting to cross between two boats when they collided.

That same day, a 24-year-old Virginia man went under on Douglas Lake.

"He left a pontoon boat in this general vicinity, went for a swim, and got about 30 or 40 feet away from the boat and began to struggle," said Matt Cameron with TWRA.

Rescue efforts continued early Thursday morning as TWRA brought our sonar equipment to help with the search.

Other agencies including Jefferson County and Sevier County Rescue groups are helping out with the search.

With many still planning to go out on the water leading into the weekend, TWRA stresses wearing life jackets and staying focused while out on the water.

