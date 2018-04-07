Rescue crews are at Douglas Lake searching for a 24-year-old man from Virginia who went under and didn't come back up, according to Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency.

Dispatch said the call came in at 3:29 p.m. for a possible drowning near Mallard Way. TWRA said he jumped off a pontoon boat and never resurfaced.

According to TWRA, crews are now searching for his body.

The Jefferson County Rescue squad is assisting TWRA. Cocke and Grainger County crews are on the way. The U.S. Coast Guard was assisting but they had to leave, according to TWRA.

Matt Cameron with TWRA said there are 12 boats assisting with search efforts including four from TWRA, two from Newport Rescue, two from Sevier County rescue, two from Grainger County rescue, and two from Jefferson County rescue.

© 2018 WBIR