TWRA: 3 injured after boating accident on Norris Lake

LAFOLLETTE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency is currently investigating a boating accident on Norris Lake.

A TWRA spokesperson said it appeared the boat hit land and three people were thrown out. He didn't have any further details.

The crash happened on Norris Lake near Whitman Hollow Marina, according to WLAF.

TWRA said the 3 occupants were being transported to LaFollette Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

According to Campbell County dispatch, the call came in at about 11:20 a.m.

