Fifteen people learned Friday they will be among the few allowed to hunt elk in Tennessee this year.

Since 2009, TWRA has been selecting hunters to take part in the annual elk hunt in the North Cumberland Wildlife Management Area.

This year, 8,201 people signed up for the drawing.

The drawing winners for the archery-only hunt Sept. 28-Oct. 4 are Jacob Dwayne Swafford (Knoxville), Hunter Eugene Luna (Charlotte), Johnathon Paul Sullivan (Hilham), Lennon Gregory Haggard (Lexington), Matthew Vinton Smith (Whitwell), Charles Glenn Lambert (Nolensville), and Daniel Tracy Webb (Bells).

The gun, muzzleloader, or archery equipment will be held Oct. 12-18. Selected to participate are John Wilhoyte Barron (Lewisburg), Josepth Scott Bumpus (Dickson), Tyson James Weller (Henning), Kevin Wayne Pebley (Rocky Top), Jeffrey Lynn Miller (La Follette), and John Bradley Combs (Harrison).

TWRA also raffled off a permit with the proceeds going to the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Foundation. With 56,405 tickets sold, the raffle raised $677,000. Dennis Freidline (Frankfort, Ind.) was the grand prize winner and will participate in the Oct. 12-18 hunt.

The youth tag permit winner is Jacob R. Clark (Dayton). This will be the eighth year for the tag which is designated for youth ages 13-16. There were 341 applicants for the youth hunt which will be held Oct. 5-11.

All hunt permits are valid on the North Cumberland Wildlife Management Area and can also be used on private lands (with landowner permission) within the Elk Restoration Zone in Anderson, Campbell, Claiborne, Morgan and Scott counties.

