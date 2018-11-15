TWRA is asking hunters to bring deer to one of the state's checking stations on Saturday so they can collect data to ensure a deadly disease hasn't made it to Tennessee.

Rifle season opens on November 17. TWRA would like to collect data from the deer like age, antler measurements, and monitor them for Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD.)

CWD is a fatal illness that can cause weight loss, stumbling, listlessness and other neurologic symptoms. It's been documented in 25 states, including Mississippi, Arkansas and Virginia.

Fewer hunters use the checking stations since they can check in online, so its getting harder for TWRA to get the information they need to monitor the state's deer population.

Deer checking stations:

Anderson Co-- Adams Taxidermy, 102 Shipe Rd, Powell

Campbell Co-- NCWMA Checking Station, Caryville

Carter Co-- H and H Market, 106 Nave Hollow Loop, Elizabethton

Cocke Co-- Mantooth Custom Meat Cutting, 266 Buffalo Road, Bybee

Jefferson Co-- Two Bucks Processing, 1320 Ralph Jones Way, Dandridge

Greene Co-- Snapps Ferry Packing Co., 5900 Andrew Johnson Hwy E, Greeneville

Hamblen Co-- Jordy & Sons (formerly Bulls Gap Custom Meats), 282 Ladrew Lane, Bulls Gap

Hamblen Co-- Old School House Custom Meat, 2638 Britt Lane, Morristown

Loudon Co-- Rick Hill Taxidermy & Processing, 695 Smith Valley Road, Lenoir City

Because of the serious threat of unintentionally introducing CWD into Tennessee, TWRA doesn't allow deer, elk, moose, and caribou carcasses harvested anywhere outside of the state to be brought in to Tennessee.

