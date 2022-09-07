TWRA: Boats collide on Tellico Lake, sending 2 people to the hospital

The TWRA said two boats crashed near Clubhouse Point Saturday, injuring two people.

LOUDON COUNTY, Tenn. — Two people are in the hospital after two boats collided on Tellico Lake Saturday.

The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency said the crash happened near Clubhouse Point, injuring two people.

Both victims were taken to the University of Tennessee Medical Center for treatment.

According to the TWRA, there has been an increase in boating incidents on Tennessee waters so far in 2022. As of the July 5, the TWRA reported 16 boating-related deaths. In 2021, there had been 13 at this point.

On July 6, the TWRA reported a man died when a boat hit him after he fell into the water at Chickamauga Lake.

On July 4, the TWRA also reported an incident where a person was seriously injured on Fort Loudoun Lake. It said a boat was towing an inner tube with two children when they were thrown into the side of an anchored pontoon boat. Both children were taken to the hospital in that incident.

The TWRA said every person on a boat should have a life jacket, and they should wear them while in the water. Anyone 12 years old or under also needs to have a floatation device on anytime the boat is moving.

They also said boatowners should inspect their boat if it has been sitting stagnant since last summer. They should check it for leaks that could have developed, as well as mechanical parts of the vessel to make sure it's seaworthy.