TWRA: Body of missing fisherman recovered below Ft. Loudoun Dam Saturday afternoon

Officials said that the fisherman had been missing for a week before his body was recovered Saturday afternoon.

LENOIR CITY, Tenn. — Officials with the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency said that they recovered the body of a fisherman who had been missing for a week Saturday afternoon.

They said that the body of Eric Mowery, 51, of Heiskell, was recovered below Ft. Loudoun Dam at around 3:15 p.m. on Saturday. They said it resurfaced in the area.

Mowery had been missing since the morning of Nov. 28, when the boat he and Steven Musick, 44, were fishing from was pulled into cascading water by the dam's spillway, according to a release from the TWRA. They said the boat capsized and both of them were sent into the water.

Musick was pulled to safety by nearby fishermen, officials said. However, Mowery went under the water and did not resurface, they said.