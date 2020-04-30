CROSSVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency officers said they found the body of a missing angler at around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday afternoon.

Quinn Hogan, 36, from Putnam County, was reported missing Tuesday after he went fishing on Center Hill Lake, according to TWRA officials. Friends looking for Hogan said they found his truck at the Cookeville boat dock on Wednesday, officials said.

The TWRA used three boats and two Dekalb County rescue boats and found a bass fishing boat used by Hogan at around 12:30 p.m., according to a release from the TWRA.

Officers then used GPS forensic tracking techniques to determine where the boat went adrift. They said they deployed a remote-operated vehicle and found his body at 4:30 p.m. in 8 feet of water. He was wearing a floatation device but it was not inflated, according to authorities.

TWRA officials said the body was sent to the Davidson County Medical Examiner's Office.

