Rescue crews are at Douglas Lake searching for a 24-year-old man who went under and didn't come back up, according to Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency.

Dispatch said the call came in at 3:29 p.m. for a possible drowning near Mallard Way. TWRA said he jumped off a pontoon boat and never resurfaced.

According to TWRA, crews are now searching for his body.

The Jefferson County Rescue squad is assisting TWRA. Cocke and Grainger County crews are on the way. The U.S. Coast Guard was assisting but they had to leave, according to TWRA.

10News has a crew on the way to the scene. Details are limited at this time. We'll update this story as more information becomes available.

© 2018 WBIR