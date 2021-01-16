TWRA crews searching for missing boater on Chickamauga Reservoir

The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency said that they were looking for a missing boater near the Sequoyah Nuclear Plant.

HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency was searching for a missing boater Friday, on the Chickamauga Reservoir near the Sequoyah Nuclear Plant.

Officials said that they received calls about an overturned boat with three people in the water around 5:30 p.m. Crews found one man onshore and boat crews found one woman along the bank, according to a TWRA release. They were still searching for the third person by 7:15 p.m. Friday night.

Officials said they were searching by sonar. However, they also said that water temperatures were less than 60 degrees Fahrenheit, with white caps forming due to winds between 10 - 15 miles per hour.

Both rescued boaters were transported to the CHI Memorial Hospital in Hixson. Officials said they were suffering symptoms of cold water emersion.

Responding crews include Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency, Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office, Hamilton County EMS, Highway 58 Fire Department, Hamilton County Emergency Services, Dallas Bay Fire Department and Harrison Bay State Park.