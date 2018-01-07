Jeff Roberson spent Sunday patrolling Fort Loudoun Lake, looking for safety violations.

If the TWRA officer sees anything from improper registration to children without life jackets, he'll turn on the siren and flashing blue lights on his boat to issue a citation.

Whenever he makes a safety stop, he's also looking for impaired drivers.

"Every vessel stop is a BUI investigation, as well, until we determine otherwise," Roberson said. "I'm also looking for other things like slurred speech from the operator, bloodshot, watery eyes, fumbling around, maybe falling over as they move around the boat."

But as of Sunday, July 1 -- there are two new laws that can get you in trouble with TWRA.

There is a 'move over' law on the waterway - similar to what drivers do on the roads. Instead of moving over a lane on the water, you have to slow down.

Also - when officers stop a boat, they have to hold onto its side. A strong wake can hurt officers or damage the boat.

"If you're within 100 feet of those blue lights, we want you to be at a no-wake zone."

The other new law requires boat renters to get a license.

"You can't go down to a rental car place and rent a car without a license, so it makes sense that you can't rent a boat without a license," Roberson said.

