Nashville — Ed Carter, executive director of the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency, was elected as the 2018-19 president of the Association of Fish and Wildlife Agencies (AFWA).

AFWA, which represents North America’s fish and wildlife agencies to advance management and conservation in the public interest, elected Carter at its 108th meeting in Tampa, Fla.

“I am looking forward to personally working with all of the state and federal agencies, partners and friends towards our common conservation goals," Carter said. "It is of great importance that we work together to conserve the fish and wildlife that are among this nation’s most valuable resources, along with clean air, water, healthy forests and agricultural lands that support all of us.”

Carter also wants to continue efforts toward strengthening partnerships and increasing efforts on hunting, shooting sports, angling and boating recruitment, retention and reactivation initiatives.

