TWRA recovered the body of Hector Guillermo Mercado Perez Saturday evening, the agency said.

Matthew Cameron with the TWRA said an investigator recovered the 24-year-old Virginia man's body in Douglas Lake around 7:30 p.m. A diver with the Jefferson Co. Rescue Squad helped.

"The break in the search came when we were able to get GPS coordinates from a video that was taken by someone who was on the boat before the drowning occurred," Cameron said. "And that put us within 150 feet of the victim."

TWRA said Perez jumped off a boat Wednesday and did not resurface.

