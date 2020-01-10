TWRA goes pink for Breast Cancer Awareness Month with new patches and hats

All proceeds raised from the patches will go to Casting for Recovery, a non-profit that gives women with breast cancer of all ages and stages of treatment and recovery some peace and enjoyment outdoors through free outdoor fly fishing retreats. People can also donate $10 to Casting for Recovery.

“I am thankful every day for Casting for Recovery and the ladies that have been brought into my life,” said Lindsay Long, CfR Coordinator. “These women are the epitome of the word survivor, many willing to step out of their comfort zone to learn a new sport that most would have never tried before breast cancer. I am very grateful to the giving of individuals, local businesses and national corporations that make it possible to provide our retreat at no cost to the participant such as TWRA and its efforts thru the pink ribbon patch and hats to support the Tennessee Programs of Casting for Recovery.”