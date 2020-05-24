TWRA investigating fatal boating incident below Ft. Loudoun Dam

x
LENOIR CITY, Tenn. — Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency wildlife officers are investigating a fatal boating incident that occurred below Ft. Loudoun Dam Sunday morning. 

Officers said just after 10 a.m., Oliver Springs resident Michael Hopkins, 39,  and Clinton resident David Morris, 50, were fishing from a boat below Ft. Loudoun Dam when the engine failed to start and the boat was pulled into the spillway. 

Both men, who were wearing life jackets, entered the water at different times before the boat sank. Bystanders rescued Hopkins however Morris did not survive and his body was recovered 3/4 of a mile downstream by the Loudoun Co. Rescue dive team, according to officials.

Hopkins was treated at Ft. Loudoun Medical Center and released, according to TWRA.