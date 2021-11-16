TWRA: Man dies after boating crash on Clinch River early Monday morning

Officials said that Timothy Clark Byrn, 75, from Florida, died in a single-vessel crash on Clinch river in Claiborne County.

CLAIBORNE COUNTY, Tenn. — A fisherman died after a boating crash early Monday morning, according to the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency.

They said the single-vessel incident happened on Clinch River, at a railroad bridge upstream of Big Sycamore Creek.

Timothy Clark Byrn, 75, from White Springs in Flordia, was headed to the main channel after leaving Lone Mountain Marina in an aluminum Bass Tracker boat at around 8 a.m. according to authorities. Officials said his body was found around 10:45 a.m. by a worker for Norfolk Southern railroad.

Authorities said that the boat appeared to have hit an old concrete bridge support beam that was exposed around 1 foot out of the water. The support was marked with a hazard buoy, they said.

Then, they said the boat hit another bridge support which caused it to capsize and send Byrn into the water. According to a release, he was not wearing a lifejacket.