TWRA: Man found dead in Holston River near Christian's Bend in Hawkins County

The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency said a 51-year-old man was found dead in the water of Holston River Wednesday evening, around 200 yards from his boat.

Example video title will go here for this video

SURGOINSVILLE, Tenn. — A 51-year-old man was found dead in the Holston River Wednesday evening, according to the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency.

They said at around 5 p.m. an unoccupied aluminum boat was found with personal belongings on board. It was near the boat ramp at Christian's Bend, in Hawkins County, according to a release from authorities. The boat did not appear to have been in a crash, according to authorities.

They said rescue crews responded and they found the body of a 51-year-old man around 200 yards upstream. They said the man was not wearing a lifejacket.