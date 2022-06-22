TWRA: Man found dead in Holston River near Christian's Bend in Hawkins County

SURGOINSVILLE, Tenn. — A 51-year-old man was found dead in the Holston River Wednesday evening, according to the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency.
They said at around 5 p.m. an unoccupied aluminum boat was found with personal belongings on board. It was near the boat ramp at Christian's Bend, in Hawkins County, according to a release from authorities. The boat did not appear to have been in a crash, according to authorities.
They said rescue crews responded and they found the body of a 51-year-old man around 200 yards upstream. They said the man was not wearing a lifejacket.
They also said the body was recovered and they have requested an autopsy. Additional information about the boating fatality, such as the victim's identity or a cause of death, was not immediately available.