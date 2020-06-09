TWRA: One dead, two injured after boating crash on Watts Bar Lake

Officials said that a Hamilton County family of three ran aground Saturday evening. The father was pronounced dead at the scene.

ROANE COUNTY, Tenn. — Officials with the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency said that one man was dead and two were injured after a boating crash Saturday evening.

They said that a Hamilton County family of three ran aground in a 23-foot Chaparral boat at around 6 p.m. It happened in Roane County near Blue Spring Marina on Watts Bar Lake, officials said. Officers with the TWRA arrived on the scene and began treatment, according to a release.

The Roane County Medical Examiner pronounced the father, 55, dead at the scene due to injuries from the crash. The mother of the family was flown to the University of Tennessee Medical Center in critical condition, officials said.

A child was sent to the same hospital by ambulance and is expected to be released, officials said.