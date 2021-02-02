TWRA: One man dead in boating incident on Chickamauga Lake

Officials said that a call came in at around 3 p.m. about a man in the water on Chickamauga Lake.

They said officers received a call around 3 p.m. about a man in the water. The Sale Creek Fire Department and Hamilton County Sheriff's Office responded to the call, officials said.

They said a 62-year-old man from Sale Creek was kayaking alone and was seen by a family member unconscious and floating in over 10 feet of water, according to a release from officials.

They said the man was pronounced dead and was transported to the Hamilton County Medical Examiner's Office.

The incident is still under investigation, according to officials.