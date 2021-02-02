TWRA: One man dead in boating incident on Chickamauga Lake

CROSSVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency said that a man was found dead on Chickamauga Lake Saturday afternoon.
They said officers received a call around 3 p.m. about a man in the water. The Sale Creek Fire Department and Hamilton County Sheriff's Office responded to the call, officials said.
They said a 62-year-old man from Sale Creek was kayaking alone and was seen by a family member unconscious and floating in over 10 feet of water, according to a release from officials.
They said the man was pronounced dead and was transported to the Hamilton County Medical Examiner's Office.
The incident is still under investigation, according to officials.
Identifying information was not immediately available. This story will be updated when more information is available.