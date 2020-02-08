TWRA: One man injured after boating accident in Roane County on Saturday

The man got into the water to pull a boat onto an island when he was hit by a propellor, officials said. He was airlifted to the UT Medical Center.

ROCKWOOD, Tenn. — One man is in the hospital and undergoing surgery after a boating accident in Roane County on Saturday, according to officials with the Tennessee Wildlife Resource Agency.

They said that he had gotten into the water to get a boat onto an island when he was hit by a boat propellor. He was then airlifted to the University of Tennessee Medical Center, where he is undergoing surgery, according to officials.

They said the incident happened in Rockwood. No identifying information was available Saturday night or information about the make of the boat.