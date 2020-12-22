TWRA searching for missing Monroe Co. boater in Notchy Creek area

MONROE COUNTY, Tennessee — TWRA Officers are searching for a 52-year-old man who witnesses heard calling for help in the Notchy Creek area in Monroe County on Tuesday.
Monroe County 911 received the call after noon today.
Witnesses told authorities they heard calls for help, saw a boat adrift and a man struggling and then disappear.
Bystanders attempts to rescue the man were unsuccessful.
The boat was a ten-foot, plastic craft with a trolling motor.
TWRA Officers are currently searching with a remote operated vehicle in nearly 12 feet of water and are being assisted by the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office and Monroe County Rescue.