TWRA searching for missing Monroe Co. boater in Notchy Creek area

Witnesses said they heard him calling for help a little after noon on Tuesday.

MONROE COUNTY, Tennessee — TWRA Officers are searching for a 52-year-old man who witnesses heard calling for help in the Notchy Creek area in Monroe County on Tuesday.

Monroe County 911 received the call after noon today.

Witnesses told authorities they heard calls for help, saw a boat adrift and a man struggling and then disappear.

Bystanders attempts to rescue the man were unsuccessful.

The boat was a ten-foot, plastic craft with a trolling motor.