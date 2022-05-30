TWRA: Woman dead, man injured after boating crash on South Holston Lake

Officials said the crash involved a pontoon boat and a "personal watercraft" Monday evening.

BRISTOL, Tenn. — Officials said a woman was dead Monday after a boating crash involving a pontoon boat and a "personal watercraft" on South Holston Lake, in Sullivan County.

The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency said that the pontoon boat had three people on board and it crashed into a watercraft carrying two people upstream of the 421 bridge access area and Laurel Marina. They said it happened at around 6 p.m. Monday.

A man was driving the watercraft and a woman was the passenger. Both were taken back to the 421 access area on a boat where emergency services started helping them.

They said the man was taken to the Johnson City Medical Center on a helicopter with serious injuries and the woman was pronounced dead at Bristol Medical Center.

Both people were wearing floatation devices, officials said. They also said nobody on the pontoon boat was hurt.