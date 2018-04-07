If you are out on the water for the July 4th holiday, you best believe TWRA will be looking out for you.

According to the agency, there have been 11 deaths, 16 injuries, and 49 BUI's so far this year statewide.

So the officers are out in full-force to work on keeping those number down.

"When the Fourth of July comes around it's kind of like the Superbowl for boating," Wildlife Officer Anthony Chitwood said.

So help out the TWRA officers by following the rules and being safe.

If you're driving, watch where you're going.

"One of the main things that we always check on a boating accident is, is failure to keep a proper look out," Chitwood said. "Boaters are notoriously distracted when operating, looking at the scenery, and not always looking straight ahead where your boat might be heading."

And alcohol can play into that distraction.

"Alcohol can have a greater effect on you on the boat than it would be sitting in your living room watching a football game," Chitwood said. "You're dehydrating faster, and it can cause the alcohol concentration to spike in your blood quicker than it would in a controlled environment."

Not knowing the rules is not an excuse, especially with life jackets. If your age is 12 and under, you must be wearing a life jacket if the boat is moving. And you must have enough life jackets in your boat for everyone on board.

"It's proven that almost all people in a boating accident wearing a life jacket are not going to die from drowning," Chitwood said.

If you do get pulled over, put your boat in neutral and let the officers come to you. And if you see someone get pulled over, stay away--it's the new law.

It's a no-wake zone within 100-foot radius of a TWRA boat with its blue lights on.

