KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Get your fishing poles ready.

Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency Tuesday announced it will stock several East Tennessee bodies of water with rainbow trout. The stockings begin on Friday, Dec. 20.

TWRA said the trout will average 10 inches in length. There's a daily creel limit of seven, but there's no minimum length limit. Anglers need a trout license as well as a fishing license.

TWRA announced it will stock these locations on Dec. 20:

Fountain City Lake in Knoxville: 350 trout

Greenbelt Lake/Pistol Creek in Maryville: 400 trout

TWRA said its other winter trout fishery at Oneida City Park will be stocked one time on Jan. 8 with 3,000 trout.

