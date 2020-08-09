TWRA: Two boating-related fatalities, four boating under-the-influence arrests over Labor Day weekend

Officials said that the two deaths brings the number of boating fatalities across Tennessee to 24 for 2020.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency said that they responded to two boating-related fatalities over the Labor Day weekend, between Sept. 4 - 7, bringing the number of overall boating fatalities across the state to 24.

The incidents happened on Watts Bar Lake and Old Hickory Lake, officials said. They also said they responded to a third fatality, but determined it was medical-related instead of boating-related.

The Watts Bar Lake incident happened on Saturday, around 6 p.m. near Blue Springs Marina, officials said. A 23-foot Chaparral boat ran aground and Don Campbell, 55, of Ooltewah, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to a release. It also injured two people.

A child was treated at the University of Tennessee Medical Center then released to family members while the mother is in stable condition in the ICU, according to a release.

Officials said they responded to the Old Hickory Lake incident around 3:30 p.m. on Sunday. Madison Renee Shipley, 23, from Winona Lake, Ind. fell from a pontoon boat while in the Drakes Cree section of the lake and officials later recovered her body at around 9 p.m., according to a release.

Officers said they made four boating under the influence arrests, and that they investigated five incidents involving serious injuries. They also investigated six incidents involving property damage, according to officials.