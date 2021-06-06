TWRA identifies two people killed in boating incident on Fort Loudoun Lake

The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency said an 18-year-old woman and 70-year-old man were dead after a fatal boating incident Saturday afternoon.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — UPDATE (JUNE 6, 2021): The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency has identified the two people who died in a boating incident on Fort Loudoun Lake on Saturday.

The TWRA said 70-year-old Terrance Dea was driving a pontoon boat when he saw 18-year-old Emma Fila floating facedown in the water. Officials say Dea jumped in to try to rescue Fila, but then experienced a medical emergency.

People on another boat pulled both Dea and Fila out of the water and started CPR, but both of them died.

