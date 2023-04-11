TWRA: Two people hurt after being ejected from 'off-highway vehicle'

Hayden Morgan lost control of the vehicle, and it flipped multiple times ejecting both Morgan and his passenger, Zachary Smith.

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Tenn. — The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency said wildlife officers are investigating after two people in an "off-highway vehicle" were injured in a crash on the North Cumberland Wildlife Management Area over the weekend.

TWRA said the crash was on Saturday, April 8 around 6:48 p.m. on Tackett Creek Rd. when a Polaris RZR side-by-side being operated by 20-year-old Hayden Morgan, of Oak Ridge, lost control and flipped multiple times ejecting both Morgan and his passenger, 21-year-old Zachary Smith, of Powell.

A preliminary investigation showed that after the initial start of the crash, the vehicle traveled approximately 85-90 feet before coming to rest in the opposite direction, according to a release.

Other members of the riding group rendered aid to Morgan and Smith while awaiting Campbell County EMS and Campbell County Sheriff's Department who arrived on the scene first, according to TWRA. EMS took Morgan to UT Medical Center, and Smith refused treatment at the scene.