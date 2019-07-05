Tennessee officials are warning people not to fall for a fake fishing license scam

The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency has identified two fake fishing license websites.

According to the TWRA, the websites fishinglicense-usa.com and finishnglicense.org/index.html do not sell valid fishing licenses and that the sites will take your money.

If you take fish or attempt to take fish (including crayfish) by any method in Tennessee, or if you assist someone else to do so, you must have a valid fishing license.

To purchase a valid fishing license for the state of Tennessee, visit the official TWRA licensing website.