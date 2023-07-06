TWRA: Woman found dead at Boone Lake in Washington County

According to officials, the woman left a group of friends the previous night and did not return home.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A woman boater was found dead at Boone Lake on Thursday afternoon, according to the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency.

TWRA responded to a call regarding a missing boater at around 6:30 a.m. After investigating, it was revealed the woman left a group of friends the previous night and did not return home, TWRA said.

The boat was later found near Point 20, downstream from Jay’s Boat Dock which impacted the shoreline and was partially submerged, according to TWRA. Officers then used a remotely operated underwater vehicle unit to find the boater who was pronounced dead at the scene.