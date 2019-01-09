ANDERSON COUNTY, Tenn. — It's the unofficial end of boating season, Labor Day weekend.

The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency's increased patrols have already resulted in plenty of BUI arrests.

Boaters crowded Norris Lake Sunday to get their time in the sun. Even the youngest passengers had some safety tips for the water.

"Stay 'stafe' by wearing a life jacket on the boat," fifth-grader Drake from Indiana said.

"Don't stand when the boat's going really fast," elementary-schooler Aria explained.

"Make sure to drink a lot of water," Logan from Indiana reminded.

"If you ever fall off of the boat, then you could fall in and if you don't know how to swim, you could drown," Drake said. "So wear a life jacket just in case."

"[A life jacket] keeps you safe and you can have it any colors you want," 5-year-old Daemon assured. "There's orange, 'lellow', green and purple."

Wildlife officer Jeff Roberson had similar advice.

"Make sure if you have a child under the age of 13 they're wearing a life jacket on the boat the whole time," Roberson said. "It's like a seatbelt. If you don't wear it it's not gonna do you any good. Just be aware of your surroundings."

With it being a holiday weekend, TWRA stepped up patrols all weekend long.

"We hope for the best but we're prepared for the worst," Roberson explained.

Before Labor Day weekend, TWRA officers made 53 arrests for people boating under the influence in 2019.

"So always have that designated driver if you're gonna consume alcohol," Roberson explained.

The agency has already seen, as Roberson said, "plenty" of BUI cases over the weekend and has had to write their fair share of tickets for violations.

"We want everyone to come to the lake and have a good time and enjoy themselves, but we want them to be safe while doing that," Roberson assured.

Whether it's floating, boating or tubing, "Stay safe and you'll have fun," Logan exclaimed.

Officers will continue to patrol heavily on Monday for Labor Day.

