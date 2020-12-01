The National Weather Service confirmed Sunday that a tornado occurred near Tennessee Saturday evening.
After a preliminary survey of the storm's damage, TWS announced the storm near Tazewell was an intermittent EF-0 tornado. The agency said the tornado's winds reached a maximum of 65 miles per hour, and its width was about 30 yards. It traveled along a 3.3-mile path.
The tornado, along with severe storms across the region, caused damage to structures across East Tennessee. Viewers sent in several images of the storm's damage, from ripped-off roofs to trampolines flung into trees.
NWS officials said the winds started with a line of severe thunderstorms across the region. A brief "area of rotation" formed within the line of storms over eastern Claiborne County.
The rotation spawned a weak tornado that caused intermittent damage near Tazewell.
The tornado initially touched down on Pine Avenue, an area to the northwest of New Tazewell. It uprooted a large pine tree onto a house, and damaged toof shingles and shutters on another house.
Storm damage in the area also included several snapped or uprooted trees and damaged house exteriors.
