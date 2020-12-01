The National Weather Service confirmed Sunday that a tornado occurred near Tennessee Saturday evening.

After a preliminary survey of the storm's damage, TWS announced the storm near Tazewell was an intermittent EF-0 tornado. The agency said the tornado's winds reached a maximum of 65 miles per hour, and its width was about 30 yards. It traveled along a 3.3-mile path.

The tornado, along with severe storms across the region, caused damage to structures across East Tennessee. Viewers sent in several images of the storm's damage, from ripped-off roofs to trampolines flung into trees.

Storms cause destruction across East Tennessee Seymour, TN White Pine, TN White Pine, TN White Pine, TN White Pine, TN White Pine, TN Greenback, TN Powell, TN Morristown, TN

NWS officials said the winds started with a line of severe thunderstorms across the region. A brief "area of rotation" formed within the line of storms over eastern Claiborne County.

The rotation spawned a weak tornado that caused intermittent damage near Tazewell.

The tornado initially touched down on Pine Avenue, an area to the northwest of New Tazewell. It uprooted a large pine tree onto a house, and damaged toof shingles and shutters on another house.

Storm damage in the area also included several snapped or uprooted trees and damaged house exteriors.

