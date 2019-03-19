KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Rideshare companies are popular with college students, but some college students aren't as popular with the drivers.

"99.9 percent of my experiences have been phenomenal, just great," driver Audra Johnson explained.

She's been driving for Uber for more than 2 years and loves the social interaction.

"I meet new people, fresh-faces and I get the opportunity to interact," Johnson said.

She and other drivers say the majority of students are respectful, but there are some who take advantage of loopholes and negatively impact the drivers.

Drivers in the Knoxville community say there are growing concerns about some students trying to work the system for a free ride, putting their jobs on the line.

A pamphlet circulating nationwide lists ways to 'cheat' the system for a free ride by leaving false negative feedback, and it has now made rounds on UT's campus.

The pamphlet tells people to do things like give drivers a 1-star review, bait them into talking about controversial topics, or just outright lie about the drive or condition of the vehicle.

"If UT students can't have their way, they will give you a low rating, they will make up stuff, conjure things to get free rides," Johnson explained.

These poor experiences on the campus are leading Johnson and others to avoid the area altogether.

Drivers say all it takes is one accusation, even if it's untrue, and it will cause the driver's rating to drop.

If it dips to a 4.6 and below, they are automatically ineligible to drive.

"After a trip, a college student could say the driver's breath smelt of alcohol, or the car was all trashy and the driver did not stick to the speed," Torsten Kunert said.

Kunert, known as the 'Rideshare Professor,' is a YouTube influencer who is trying to spread the word on the damage this kind of behavior does.

He asks that students, and any riders, put themselves in the seat of the driver.

"We have to get you home safely, to campus, dorms safely," said Kunert. "This is their job, this is their livelihood -- how they put money on the table."

Drivers believe spreading the word can initiate change and encourage people to think the next time they catch a ride.

When asked about how it handles these problems, an Uber spokesperson shared this statement:

“Disputing fares for fraudulent or illegitimate reasons is a clear violation of our Community Guidelines and undermines trust between drivers and riders. When we are made aware of this type of behavior we investigate and take appropriate action."

A Lyft spokesperson also sent this statement:

"Any fraudulent behavior involving the Lyft platform can and does lead to deactivation. The Lyft support team looks into each incident individually, taking into account all evidence available, and takes appropriate action."



