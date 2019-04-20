Three weeks after a University of South Carolina student was killed after mistaking her alleged murderer's car for her Uber, the ride sharing company is upping security.

Now, when you open the app, a banner tells you to check your ride every time. It also wants you to check the license plate, the car details and the driver photo before you get in.

Self defense expert, Terry Bullman said despite these safety features, you should always know how to defend yourself just in case you get into the wrong car and someone is trying to cause you harm.

"At the end of the day, don't stop and don't quit," self-defense expert, Terry Bullman, said.

If you're in the front seat, which Uber does not recommend, and someone goes for your throat, Bullman said to get free and go right for the eyes.

"I'm striking to with the elbows. She's going to have to turn to create space, but I'm going to be diving for this unlock if I'm locked in," he said.

He said to go for the eyes, strike the groin and use hammer fist punches.

"If they are short enough to get their feet in between, that's the best," he said.

If you have to defend yourself from the back seat, Bullman suggested kicking the driver.

"It's a lot easier now because I can use my legs," he said.

He said you don't want to attack the driver while the car is moving or you could crash.

"If I start trying to kick this window out, they will probably stop the car. Someone might also see or hear you kicking out the window," he said.

Bullman recommends always sitting behind the driver.

"Tactically, it would be smarter for me to sit right behind you than where I'm sitting. It gives the attacker a harder angle," Bullman said.

Bullman said if you find yourself in this position you should also look for anything you can use in the car to use as a weapon, like a pen or keys.