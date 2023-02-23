Ukrainian musician finds safety in East Tennessee through music, his violin

"Violin literally saved my life, I could have been dead, let's face it…because I could have been recruited and gone to the frontlines," said Ukrainian violinist.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Marki Lukyniuk, a Ukrainian musician, is embracing the anthem of East Tennessee through his violin.

One year ago today, Lukyniuk lived in Kyiv and was a college student at Kyiv Music Conservatory, known as the best music school in the country. But in seconds that all changed when Russia first moved into Ukraine on February 24th, 2022.

"But I remember just woken up to this," Lukynuik said. "And I see my phone was blasting, everything was really uncertain, unclear."

At only 22 years old, he had to make a life-changing decision to leave his home country to pursue his dreams.

"Violin literally saved my life, I could have been dead, let's face it…because I could have been recruited and gone to the frontlines," he said.

It was his talent that took him from a warzone to the heart of the Smokies.

His instrument got him on a one-way ticket to the country of opportunities to chase the American dream and pursue a passion he's always known since he was 5 years old.

"Violin was a golden ticket for me because I knew that if I can get accepted to a university abroad, I can... I can go outside the country," Lukyniuk said.

His journey to Rocky Top all started with one email to a University of Tennessee professor explaining his situation.

"My friend was calling me and he said, you should get out of gear as soon as possible. But I was skeptical about it. Like, I mean, who would believe that war would start in this day and age," he said.

A year later music continues to travel through the strings of his violin for the future of his country and Ukrainians on the front lines.

"I just want my violin, I want to magnify love. I want to show people acceptance and appreciation," Lukyniuk said.

For him, his violin is a golden ticket and a sense of healing.

While Lukyniuk continues his studies at UT, he continues to do all he can for his country.