Thanksgiving can be a holiday some dread if they're in a new place with no family nearby.

When that happens, people often get their friends together for a "Friendsgiving" celebration.

It's the best way to beat the holiday blues, and is preferable to the alternative.

"We end up having dinner on the couch all alone and we wanted to make sure that didn't happen for anyone this year," said Emily Stevens, owner of New2Knox

New2Knox is a social media site aimed at connecting millennials to new friends and events in Knoxville.

"We know that so many of us, the millennials, don't have a place to go and have dinner on Thanksgiving because we've moved here and maybe we don't have time to get back home," said Stevens.

So she joined forces with The Point Church and Bearden Beer Market to host the potluck of all potlucks.

"If you don't have anywhere to come and you want to be around people just come see us," said Bearden Beer Market manager Christopher DiPietro.

Dozens of people of all ages came for a new take on Thanksgiving traditions.

"Meeting new people is better than a lot of time seeing the people you already know," said DiPietro.

New friendships were made, and people created a makeshift family to celebrate the holiday with.

"This is our chance to come and kind of have family where we don't have any," said Alan Moore, who was in town from Nashville visiting friends.

With five turkeys and seemingly endless desserts and side dishes brought by guests, the leftovers were boxed up and donate, making sure as many people as possible have a happy Thanksgiving.

"I'm proud of my new hometown," said Bailey Hults, who just moved to Knoxville last month.

Organizers said they plan to make this an annual Thanksgiving event.

