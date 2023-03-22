Unclaimed veterans buried in East Tennessee ceremony

The East Tennessee Veterans Honor Guard escorted the veterans from a funeral home to the East Tennessee Veterans Cemetery.

KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — Seven unclaimed veterans were buried with a ceremony at the East Tennessee Veterans Cemetery on Wednesday. Families had not claimed those veterans, so community members stepped in to fill the gap.

"While they have no family to claim, we stand in the gap today as their family," said Pat Polis, who led the service.

Those veterans buried were:

Sergeant First Class Jerry Alan Palmer

Specialist 5 David Brent Bledsoe

Private First-Class Terrell Wayne Biggerstaff Jr.

Aviation Botswain's Mate 3rd Class Charles Robert McMeans

Private Frederick Joseph Chase

Private Joseph Norman McGoldrick

Private Paul Deen Alexander

"We're faced with the challenge of honoring these men who are classified as unclaimed veterans who have no obituary," said Pat Polis. "What we do know is they are veterans, which means they are one of us."

Hundreds of people braved the rain to honor the veterans at the East Tennessee Veterans Cemetery, including retired Staff Sergeant Donald Lowrei. Lowrei said he served during the Vietnam War when veterans weren't viewed positively in the U.S. He remembers when his brother-in-law arrived back in the U.S.

"When he got off the airplane, they spit at him," Lowrei said.

That's why, Lowrei said it's important for him to make sure every veteran is honored.

"When I come here, I look for a girl that I buried here the first time," said Lowrei.

Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs spoke at the event. The Vietnam Veterans of America officiated the ceremony.