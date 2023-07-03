THP: 2 dead, 1 injured after tractor-trailer runs off I-26, strikes house in Unicoi County; man charged

The truck driver has been charged with criminally negligent homicide.

UNICOI COUNTY, Tenn. — Update - 7/3: A second person has died after a tractor-trailer crashed into a house in Unicoi County on Sunday, according to Tennessee Highway Patrol.

According to Tennessee Highway Patrol, the truck driver, 41-year-old Robenson Vertus, has been charged with criminally negligent homicide.

UPDATE: Authorities said the tractor-trailer he was driving ran off the right side of Interstate 26 just after Exit 36, went through the grass and a fence, before striking another vehicle and a two-story home.

One of the residents was killed and two others were critically injured, according to THP. Troopers say Vertus received minor injuries and was treated and released. He was taken to the Unicoi County Jail.

